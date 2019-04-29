Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of IEO stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

