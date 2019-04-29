Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AX opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $45.18.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.
