AVX (AVX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Shares of AVX stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. AVX has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that AVX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVX by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in AVX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AVX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

