Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,297,657 shares of company stock valued at $227,871,126. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

