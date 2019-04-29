AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,786,866 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 29th total of 21,152,604 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,620,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth purchased 4,347,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $4,956,522.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 227,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-aveo-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.