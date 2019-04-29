Avalara (AVLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.40

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 5078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $230,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196,449 shares of company stock worth $496,600,541 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 35,294.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7,191.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

