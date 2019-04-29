AtriCure Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

ATRC stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.34. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.25.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 437,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AtriCure by 63,841.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in AtriCure by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 729,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $347,407.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.