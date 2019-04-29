Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1043 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

