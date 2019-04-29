Aspen Technology (AZPN) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has $131.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $104.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $705,881.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,670,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $230,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,733 shares of company stock worth $1,057,399 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

