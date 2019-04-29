Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.59 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

