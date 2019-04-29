Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.59 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.64.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
