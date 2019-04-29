Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.89. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.42%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

