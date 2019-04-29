Applied Minerals (AMNL) versus Hecla Mining (HL) Head to Head Survey

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hecla Mining and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 1 3 3 0 2.29 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.96, indicating a potential upside of 82.36%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Applied Minerals does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and Applied Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $567.14 million 1.86 -$26.56 million ($0.11) -19.73 Applied Minerals $4.87 million 1.44 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -4.68% -2.13% -1.34% Applied Minerals -68.28% N/A -83.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Applied Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

