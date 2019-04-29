Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $2,603,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,050 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,918. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

