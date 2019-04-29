Anthem (ANTM) Given New $359.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $359.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.02 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of ANTM opened at $266.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $219.96 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total transaction of $2,332,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,846 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

