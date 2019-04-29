Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Director Sells $184,590.00 in Stock

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Director F Philip Handy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $184,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 146,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,876. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Director Sells $184,590.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/anixter-international-inc-axe-director-sells-184590-00-in-stock.html.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.