Analysts Offer Predictions for SB One Bancorp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for SB One Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $23.35 on Monday. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,708. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 235,523 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

