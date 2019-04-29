Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $2.57. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In related news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.07. 23,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $108.48.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

