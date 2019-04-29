Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $2,236,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,049 shares in the company, valued at $28,216,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,799 shares of company stock worth $4,766,078 over the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,521,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,367.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

