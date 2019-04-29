Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,200. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

