Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 422,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,430,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $4,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

