AMG National Trust Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 396,797 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 278,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $85.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/amg-national-trust-bank-sells-13300-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.