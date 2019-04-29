American Woodmark (AMWD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $108.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after buying an additional 110,798 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 507,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 339,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 85,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

