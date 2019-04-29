American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY19 guidance at $8.35-8.85 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $793,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,933.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $16,427,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

WARNING: “American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/american-financial-group-afg-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.