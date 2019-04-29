American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,003,563 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 29th total of 21,701,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,184,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.85.

AAL stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $756,426,000 after buying an additional 444,541 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,824,000 after buying an additional 3,883,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,080,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

