Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,763,000 after buying an additional 1,800,900 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,323,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,434,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,144,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $683,813.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,678. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $117.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

