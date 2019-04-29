Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $19,917,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allergan from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.05.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.53. 599,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,594. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

