Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$215.58 million for the quarter.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at C$6.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$7.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/alamos-gold-agi-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.