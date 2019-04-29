Akorn (AKRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

AKRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Akorn in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Akorn has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.75.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akorn by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

