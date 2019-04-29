Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $202.57 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $203.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

