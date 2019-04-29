Air Partner (AIR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AIR stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. Air Partner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Mark Briffa sold 34,480 shares of Air Partner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £27,239.20 ($35,592.84).

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

