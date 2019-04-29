AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $34,128.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00463927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045712 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004648 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000268 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000261 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000636 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002896 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,512,762,635 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

