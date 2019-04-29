Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 163,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a P/E/G ratio of 91.04 and a beta of -0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.52 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

