Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agios' first wholly owned precision medicine, Tibsovo, was approved by the FDA last July 2018 for treating R/R AML. The drug generated strong sales in the reported quarter. Tibsovo’s label expansion studies also look promising with the FDA recently granting a priority review in first-line setting. Agios’ progress with pipeline candidates, namely AG-348 and AG-881, has been quite impressive too. We are also optimistic about Agios' collaboration with Celgene as it provides the company with regular funds and royalties from Idhifa sales. However, Agios’ heavy dependence on partner Celgene for royalties remains an overhang. Stiff competition from big pharma companies is another matter of concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q1 earnings. Agios has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $670,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,182.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,530. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,726,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 160,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 195,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

