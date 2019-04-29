Affinor Growers (AFI) Trading Up 14.3%

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) was up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 199,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

