AES Corp (AES) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,149,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 985,786 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of AES by 19.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 725,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 117,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 812,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $14,503,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AES stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

