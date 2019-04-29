AerCap Holdings (AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price target on AerCap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of AER opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). AerCap had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AerCap by 4,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 225.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,616,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

