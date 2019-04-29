Adecoagro (AGRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $226.51 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

