Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $304.56 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $217.75 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.98. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup set a $311.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $275.79 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.07.

In related news, insider David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $1,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.88, for a total value of $1,506,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,964 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

