ACG Wealth Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $191.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/acg-wealth-purchases-new-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.