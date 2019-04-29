Access National Co. (ANCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Get Access National alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Access National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Access National by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Access National by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Access National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Access National by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 135,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANCX stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Access National has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Access National had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Access National will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.