ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 45.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $274.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.08 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.40.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at $74,589,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,421,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,532. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

