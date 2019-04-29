97,657 Shares in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,196,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGLN stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.
