97,657 Shares in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,196,000. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

