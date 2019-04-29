569 Shares in Cigna Corp (CI) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 727,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,428,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 102.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.62.

CI opened at $160.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

