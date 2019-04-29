51job, Inc. (JOBS) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in 51job were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered 51job from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.87. 312,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.23. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 50.00%.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

