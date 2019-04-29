3M Co (MMM) is Headinvest LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.5% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total value of $3,216,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,103,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $191.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

