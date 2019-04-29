2,575 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 16,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,280,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,722 shares of company stock worth $6,532,504 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

NYSE A traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,090. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

