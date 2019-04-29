205 Shares in Markel Co. (MKL) Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,030.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director K Bruce Connell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $968.78 per share, with a total value of $193,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.30, for a total transaction of $101,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,762,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,550 shares of company stock worth $1,559,861 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/205-shares-in-markel-co-mkl-purchased-by-cooper-haims-advisors-llc.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.