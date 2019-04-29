$2.02 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $155.01. 1,103,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,816. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

