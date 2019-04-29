$17.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $17.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.71 billion and the lowest is $17.39 billion. Target reported sales of $16.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $77.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.39 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.45 billion to $80.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of TGT opened at $77.12 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,095,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.