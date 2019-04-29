$161.95 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $161.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.45 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $152.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $664.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $634.96 million to $672.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $705.00 million, with estimates ranging from $641.65 million to $725.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 751,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $662,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.